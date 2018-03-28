

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is predicting a significant drop in enrolment for the upcoming school year.

A report to trustees projects 402 fewer students come September, leading to a nearly $3.3-million loss in provincial funding.

Executive Superintendent of Business, Penny King, tells AM800 News the projection represents a big loss in ministry grants as two-thirds of education funding is tied to enrolment.

“That’s a significant hit at this stage,” says King. “What we do though every year is we have an initial projection and then we continue to update that projection as the budget process goes along so, we tend to see some increased information come through the JK registrations.”

The report also outlines 662 more students graduating than enrolling in JK next year.

Administration is already looking at possible cut but, King wouldn’t comment further on any potential teacher layoffs.

King stresses the projections are conservative and the enrolment picture could change for the better once JK registration figures are updated.

Caboto Controversy

The local Catholic board is steering clear of the controversy surrounding the Caboto Club and has no intention of following in the public school board’s boycott of the club.

Speaking to AM800 News, chair of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, Barb Holland, says there hasn’t been any unrest at the board regarding the issue.

“This board really has no position,” says Holland. “It has not come up as a discussion item. I think the general consensus would be that we need to let them have time to work through this issue on their own.”

Last week, trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board voted unanimously to stop booking events at the Caboto to protest the club’s men-only policy for board members.