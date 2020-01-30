Cat dies in house fire on Elm Avenue
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 6:45AM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:44AM EST
Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of Elm Avenue in Windsor on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Windsor fire officials say a cat died in a house fire on Elm Avenue that caused $125,000 damage.
Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of Elm Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
The fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is undetermined.
One person is displaced after the blaze. There were no reported injuries.