WINDSOR, ONT. -- Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is reopening select properties in Ontario as part of the province’s Stage 3 guidelines, including Cascades Casino in Chatham.

Cascades Casino will welcome back invited guests starting on Thursday. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

“We are excited to be able to re-open our Ontario properties and welcome back some of our team members and customers. The health and well-being of our employees and guests is our top priority,” said Tony Santo, CEO at Gateway Casinos. “We look forward to fully re-opening and welcoming more of our guests back in the future as capacities are increased and restrictions are lifted.”

Locations in Woodstock, Clinton and Hanover will also reopen the same day and all other Gateway locations, except for Casino Rama Resort, will reopen on Saturday.

Under this framework, all properties will be restricted to the government mandated maximum of 50 guests, and will only include slot machines. Table games will not be operational and non-gaming amenities will be very limited.

At opening and in the coming days, the casinos will be operating with a reservation and invitation system for their customers only. Due to the 50-customer capacity restrictions, properties will be open to invited My Club Rewards members only. Invited members will be notified by email with details on how to make reservations.

Gateway officials say they are being hyper-vigilant in cleaning protocols throughout their properties to prevent the spread of transmittable illnesses, including COVID-19.

Gateway has implemented a new reservation and virtual queue system that will allow guests to book their play time online, check-in upon arrival and safely wait in their vehicles until they are ready for their entry.

“This system will allow our staff to properly prepare the gaming floor for our guests, and ensure there is no congestion at the entrance as they wait to enter,” said Santo. “Things may look and feel a little different around the property, but we remain committed to making your visit enjoyable.”

More information on the company’s health and safety protocols are available online.