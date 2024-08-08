Carly Pearce coming to Caesars Windsor

Carly Pearce, a Grammy, Country Music Award and Academy of Country Music award-winning singer, is bringing her tour to Windsor.

She hits the stage on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. with special guest Karley Scott Collins.

Her new album, Hummingbird, blends traditional country with personal stories.

Hear songs like “Every Little Thing” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” live.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought on Caesars’ website or through Ticketmaster. The box office is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.