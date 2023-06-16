Caring cottagers near Rondeau replace trees lost in winter storm

Cottagers near Rondeau Provincial Park are taking it upon themselves to replace trees that were brought down by a ‘devastating’ ice storm this past winter.

A number of trees were brought down by the ice and high winds. The December 2022 storm saw substantial damage done to White Pine around the park.

Park naturalists estimate 50 White Pines were destroyed in the winter weather.

“Since the first French Jesuits mapped the region, Rondeau has been known for its White Pine trees,” cottager Candice Barlow said in a news release. “Early maps refer to the Rondeau Peninsula as Pointe aux Pins. I wanted to replace these majestic trees which were sadly uprooted and destroyed.”

Barlow initiated the re-planting program as a way to give back to the park. More than 30 White Pine saplings were planted on Lakeshore Road and Harrison Trail in May.

“Our group hopes to make this a three-year reforestation initiative to replace the devastating loss of the trees,” said Barlow.