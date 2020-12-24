WINDSOR, ONT. -- There were no injuries reported after a car crashed into the middle of a Tim Horton's dining room in Belle River.

Essex County OPP were on scene at the Tim Horton’s on Notre Dame Street and Broadway Avenue Thursday around 2:30 p.m. after a car crashed into the building.

#EssexCtyOPP Lakeshore officers on the scene of car into building. No injuries. North Street between Broadway and Notre Dame closed temporarily for cleanup. ^aa pic.twitter.com/nrM1GnVwE6 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 24, 2020

A photo of the scene shows a grey vehicle inside the coffee shop with damage to the walls and broken glass on the floor.

Few details are currently known, but the surrounding roads are temporarily closed for clean-up, police say.