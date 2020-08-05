WINDSOR, ONT. -- A candlelight vigil is planned in Windsor to honor those who died and were injured in the massive explosion in Lebanon.

The blast at Beruit’s port on Tuesday killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands of others.

“Let us come together in prayer to honor those who have lost their lives and were injured in Tuesday's explosion. Let us pray for peace in Lebanon,” said the event post on Facebook.

The Windsor vigil is set to take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Peace Monument at Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers ask attendees to bring face masks and practice social distancing.