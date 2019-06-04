

CTV Windsor





Canadian sales for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was down 25 per cent in May compared to the same month last year.

Sales of the Windsor built mini vans were in the negative territory as total sales numbers for the Pacifica starting from the beginning of the year until the end of May were more than half, compared to the same period in 2018.

Pacifica sales in the U.S. also lagged.

However, Caravan sales stateside increased nine per cent for the first five months of the year.

Sales of Rams and Jeeps boosted fortunes for the automaker on both sides of the border.