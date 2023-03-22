Canadian drummer releases uplifting 'morning song' after whisky reviews

Canadian rocker and professional musician Chris Gormley has released a new, inspirational song called “Good Morning” that’s generating buzz with a new kind of audience.

Gormley is the drummer for Canadian rock band The Trews. He began reviewing whisky as a pandemic side gig when touring paused a few years ago.

“It was the pandemic that kind of did it to me,” Gormley explained. “I was at home. We were kind of grounded and we weren't touring. So, I kind of out of boredom combined two of my passions, you know, my passion for whisky and of course music.”

Along with having twins during the pandemic, Gormley started a side project called “The Whisky Hunter,” where he reviews various types of whisky and writes songs about them.

Gormley said this led to his now two and a half year old children quickly becoming his biggest fans.

“They love my music, of course, which happens to be whisky songs. So I got my kids going to daycare in the morning singing, you know, ‘Daddy Songs’ which are like, ‘Lord, I Need A Bourbon’, ‘Tell Me What You're Drinking’ and ‘Pour Me A Whisky’. So, I thought it was time to mix it up a bit just for the kids,” he added.

According to Gormley, “Good Morning” is an optimistic, morning-specific song that’s intended for children but can be enjoyed by anyone, noting the reaction it’s received so far has been great.

“Kids love it, which is the most important thing,” Gormley told CTV News. “I’ve got moms that are messaging me telling me that they listened to it in the mornings when they're trying to wake the kids up. I’ve got some daycares playing it at school. I’ve got some high schools that have added it over the morning announcements.”

He continued, “Whether you have kids, whether you don't have kids, it's just the mornings are tough for everyone. Life is tough for everyone, especially the past couple of years that we've all been through. So this is a song that’s just kind of for everyone, you know? It's nice to hear something nice in the morning.“

Gormley laughed, “and sometimes you need a nice, light, hopeful song in the morning after a late night sipping on some whisky.”

You can listen to Gormley's song Good Morning on his YouTube channel, The Whisky Hunter.