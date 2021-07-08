LONDON, ONT. -- Former competitors in Canada's Drag Race take the stage in Windsor to support the Canadian Mental Health Association this month.

On July 23, BOA and Juice Boxx will join several musical acts for "Art N Sole", a joint fundraiser to support the Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) and the Art Gallery of Windsor (AGW).

"The creative arts are a critical support for positive mental health,” says Jennifer Matotek, Executive Director of the Art Gallery of Windsor. “The gallery is enormously proud to collaborate with CMHA on this important fundraising initiative. It is crucial, now more than ever, to support mental health and promote civic engagement and creativity. Both our organizations have a shared goal: to enhance our shared quality of life in Windsor-Essex."

The online art auction runs from July 14 to 28 with tickets starting at $30.