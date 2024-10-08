'The onus is on the City of Windsor': Loosened HAZMAT restrictions require city to step up
The busiest international crossing in North America is about to get busier — and it’s put the City of Windsor in a position to prepare for potential worst-case scenarios.
On Oct. 29, loosened restrictions will see more fuels and materials for batteries cross from the U.S. into Canada following an extensive review from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) despite the objection of Windsor officials.
“Some of these things are hazardous, they’re corrosive, they’re flammable,” said Marta Leardi-Anderson, the executive director of the Cross Border Institute.
“I think the onus is on the City of Windsor to coordinate those emergency responses. Is it challenging? Sure, it is.”
The decision from American officials to allow more hazardous materials (HAZMAT) to cross has led to a messaging tug-of-war of sorts, with local officials pointing the figure to the capital, calling on Ottawa to act and the federal body responsible for HAZMAT regulations, indicating its hands are tied.
City council has sent off two letters to federal ministers expressing concern and demanding action while Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens, has called into question Transport Canada’s response.
“Transport Canada can issue orders to the Ambassador Bridge,” Dilkens told reporters following the Sept. 23 council meeting.
“They've done it before when there was falling concrete, when there have been other issues that have been deemed to be safety issues, you've seen Transport Canada move and act and require the Ambassador Bridge to do certain things.”
According to Transport Canada, if its HAZMAT regulations set out in the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act are met, it has no power to stop the transport of those goods.
“Anyone importing, offering for transport, handling or transporting dangerous goods needs to comply with these requirements,” said Sau Sau Liu, a spokesperson for Transport Canada, in a statement to CTV Windsor.
“There has been no change to the [Act] in relation to this matter.”
“Provincial, territorial and municipal authorities are responsible for oversight, routing decisions and restrictions on which roads within their jurisdiction can be used to transport dangerous goods,” the statement continued.
Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has also pointed to the municipal level of government for next steps.
“The Ministry of Transportation does not have the authority to direct routing from the Ambassador Bridge,” reads the statement from Kalem McSween, an MTO spokesperson. “This responsibility falls under municipal by-laws.”
Leardi-Anderson appreciates the trepidation over the movement of HAZMAT goods, but points to the multi-layered web of rules as appropriate safeguards to the responsible and efficient trade of goods supply chains on both sides of the border rely on.
“I think the mayor and city officials have every right to be concerned about the movement of these kinds of goods,” said Leardi-Anderson.
“But let’s keep in mind as well … That some of these goods that are moved are necessary for other things to be produced as part of supply chains.”
Safety precautions
The change is coming about because of a request from the company that owns the Ambassador Bridge, the Detroit International Bridge Co. (DIBC), to modify the kinds of materials that could be carried across its span.
MDOT commissioned a technical study in June 2021 to evaluate the risks associated with the request and followed that with a series of consultations.
The DIBC has a fire suppression system and spill mitigation protocols in place and will only see restricted materials transported during off-peak hours under the supervision of vehicle escorts.
Leardi-Anderson, who previously worked as the vice president of procurement for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, said while the nearly 100-year-old Ambassador Bridge doesn’t have the same built-in accommodations for HAZMAT transportation, it carries the same regulatory burden.
“It’s not the case for the Ambassador Bridge; however, the Ambassador Bridge has to adhere to the rules and laws that were set out by MDOT and from what I read those rules are numerous,” said Leardi-Anderson.
Outside of Parliament passing new regulations into law that might stop the flow of HAZMAT goods across the aging bridge, it leaves the City of Windsor in a position to update its emergency preparedness.
Transport Canada statement
Transport Canada oversees the safety and security in the transportation of dangerous goods throughout Canada across all modes of transport, excluding pipelines. The Government of Canada has a robust regulatory framework for the storage, handling and transportation of dangerous goods, which reflects the strong collaboration between federal, provincial, territorial and municipal levels of government. This multijurisdictional approach meets industry and international best practices.
At the federal level, Transport Canada regulates the importing, offering for transport, handling or transporting of dangerous goods, including fuel and battery materials, through the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992, but not the roads or bridges over which they travel, including international border crossings. There has been no change to the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act and Regulations in relation to this matter. Anyone importing, offering for transport, handling or transporting dangerous goods needs to comply with these requirements.
Provincial and territorial regulations for the transportation of dangerous goods are developed to be consistent with the federal regulations. Provincial, territorial and municipal authorities are responsible for oversight, routing decisions and restrictions on which roads within their jurisdiction can be used to transport dangerous goods.
MTO statement
The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) does not have the authority to direct routing from the Ambassador Bridge. This responsibility falls under municipal by-laws, as the streets immediately fed by the bridge are managed by the City of Windsor.
Transportation of Dangerous Goods is regulated Canada-wide by the federal Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, administered by Transport Canada. Provincially, MTO oversees the provincial legislation, Dangerous Goods Transportation Act (DGTA), which adopts the federal standards.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Hurricane Milton will likely hit Florida cities like Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
'This is just horrific': Meteorologist becomes emotional while providing Hurricane Milton update
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
Liberals considering proroguing Parliament amid document impasse? Freeland says 'no'
The minority Liberal government is not considering proroguing Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday, despite persisting uncertainty over who is willing to keep propping them up and procedural wrangling over a Conservative led-privilege debate.
Hertz tells B.C. tribunal online reservations do not 'guarantee' an available car
A man who showed up at a rental car company only to be told his online reservation would not be honoured is entitled to compensation, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Regional councillors show support for extension of hybrid shelter funding
The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.
-
How a University of Guelph app is opening doors – literally
An app developed at the University of Guelph is aimed at making accessible doors more accessible.
London
-
London police chief presents statistics: Despite progress, more time is needed to do better
Speaking in front of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, London Police Services (LPS) Chief Thai Truong gave an update on policing Tuesday.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
'20 minutes for something that should take five': Drivers, businesses grow weary over Wellington construction
Drivers and businesses along Wellington Street in London’s downtown area continue to feel the pain as the city works on the downtown loop for the bus rapid transit project (BRT).
Barrie
-
Driver in deadly pedestrian crash that claimed college student's life receives conditional sentence
A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that struck and killed an international student in Barrie last summer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death on Tuesday but will not spend any time behind bars.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
-
Police arrest suspect accused of setting cat on fire in parking lot
Police arrested a man accused of setting an animal on fire in Orillia, Ont. last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 144 closed between Cartier and Gogama
A crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 144 has closed the road north of Sudbury.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Video shows dumpster diving black bear at Tim Hortons
A woman in Greater Sudbury, Ont., said "It doesn't get more Canadian than this" when she spotted a black bear dumpster diving at a Tim Hortons last month.
-
FONOM calls on province to fund Hope Air, calling it a ‘vital service’ for northern Ont.
The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is the latest organization to call on the Doug Ford government to re-open dialogue with an airline service that transports lower-income Canadians to crucial medical care far from home.
-
Canadian Museum of History returns artifacts to northern Ont. First Nation
For decades, Mississauga First Nation has known that human remains from their land were at the Canadian Museum of History.
Ottawa
-
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
-
Issues with train brakes, CCTV cameras identified in first day of Trillium Line trial testing
OC Transpo officials are satisfied with the start of a critical testing period required before opening Ottawa's new north-south train, despite some technical issues being identified on three trains on Monday.
-
Ottawa man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 death of his wife
An Ottawa man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper 'Top5' brags about time in jail, thanks guards he says gave him cellphones
More than two weeks have passed since Hassan Ali walked out of a Toronto courtroom a free man, after prosecutors decided not to move forward with a first-degree murder trial against the local rapper.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
Montreal
-
Longueuil boy scalded after neighbour allegedly pours boiling water on him
A 10-year-old boy in Longueuil is recovering after his neighbour allegedly poured boiling water on him. Longueuil Police (SPAL) said the woman was arrested and could face assault charges.
-
-
Man killed in bus collision in Plateau
An 18-year-old man has died following a collision with an STM bus on Tuesday afternoon in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs say invoice from intimacy coach was actually for a car rental
Concerns are being raised over a questionable PC campaign expense, after an invoice for a car rental was submitted by a company advertising sex and intimacy coaching.
-
New security screening in place at Canada Life Centre
There’s a new starting line-up at Canada Life Centre, which hockey fans and concertgoers will notice as soon as they walk in.
-
Police launch website to find Manitoba's most wanted offenders
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with minivan during memorial ride: RCMP
A 38-year-old Beaumont resident is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.
-
Edmonton transit ridership growing faster than city population
Edmonton's transit system is seeing record usage, with six million trips taken in September.
-
Alberta premier's key strategist on addiction recovery to exit role
One of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s key advisers and the driving force behind the province’s recovery-focused addiction treatment policy is leaving the job.
Calgary
-
Police believe fire that led to explosion in N.E. Calgary was set intentionally
A fire that led to an explosion in a northeast Calgary townhome over the weekend is believed to have been set intentionally, according to police.
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital
Calgary police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a stabbing that occurred in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening.
-
B.C. teen who recorded album with Flaming Lips has died
A teen recording artist from Fernie, B.C., who made music with the Flaming Lips has died. Nell Smith's family confirmed her death in a social media post earlier this week.
Regina
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
Canada's highest court hears arguments that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets provincial correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
NDP reveals under-staffing at Saskatchewan Cancer Agency
A memo from the Saskatchewan Government Employees Union (SGEU) has painted a picture of healthcare workers on the brink – with under-staffing and burnout directly impacting quality of patient care within the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA).
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch the B.C. leaders' debate live here
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties are facing off for their first and only televised debate ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
-
UBC researchers: Distracted pedestrians more at-risk on roads
UBC researchers are using artificial intelligence to determine the dangers of busy roads for pedestrians.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Retrial date set for man accused in murders of B.C. gang member, innocent teen
A retrial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in Vancouver in 2018.
-
Sooke School District acquires land to meet growing student enrollment needs
The Sooke School District has acquired a 7.2-acre plot of land in North Langford to build a middle school, as enrollment within the district continues to grow.
-
Free website alerts BC Ferries passengers when spots open up on full sailings
Over the summer, Victoria software engineer Vedran Budimcic watched his wife spend a week trying to get a coveted BC Ferries reservation, refreshing the website hundreds of times a day hoping for a cancellation on sold out sailings.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery
Police in New Brunswick are trying to track down a man they consider “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly crashed a vehicle, waved a weapon at police, and fled in a stolen vehicle.
-
Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.