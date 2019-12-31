LANSING, MICH. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan's environmental agency to review its pollution-inspection procedures and says her administration is reviewing if criminal charges can be filed after the discovery of a green substance along Interstate 696 in suburban Detroit.

She called the ooze "very concerning" Monday.

She says the situation shows the need for "broad reforms" to address underfunding and understaffing at the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Whitmer is urging lawmakers to better fund the agency and to pass legislation ensuring polluters pay for cleanup.

The substance is groundwater contaminated by industrial waste from a closed-down electroplating shop.