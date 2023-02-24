Buses running, some schools closed

School buses are back on the roads Friday morning in Windsor-Essex but there are some school closures to report due to power outages.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) said St. Anne High Catholic School, St. Mary Catholic Elementary School andd oly Name Catholic Elementary School in Essex are closed.

Teachers from these schools will be working remotely from different locations and will be providing their students with assignments to work on today.

The board said students are expected to check their board email accounts or their Google classrooms for those assignments.