Buses running, some schools closed
School buses are back on the roads Friday morning in Windsor-Essex but there are some school closures to report due to power outages.
The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) said St. Anne High Catholic School, St. Mary Catholic Elementary School andd oly Name Catholic Elementary School in Essex are closed.
Teachers from these schools will be working remotely from different locations and will be providing their students with assignments to work on today.
The board said students are expected to check their board email accounts or their Google classrooms for those assignments.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians 'Stand with Ukraine' on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Ottawa pledges $32M for Ukraine's 'security and stabilization' as one year since invasion is marked
The federal government announced Friday it will provide Ukraine with more than $32 million to strengthen the country's security and stabilization, as it marks one year since Russia's invasion.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Paul Workman: How war has changed Ukraine, and Ukrainians, one year later
CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman shares his memories of Ukraine early into Russia's invasion and compares them to the reality of present day on CTVNews.ca
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
Calls for B.C. slaughterhouse to be shut down after cruelty investigation launched
Secretly shot video inside a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation has prompted protest in Vancouver.
5 things to know for Friday, February 24, 2023
It's been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, how to tell if Google is blocking news content from you, and TikTok is under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
Kitchener
-
Brantford Bulldogs host first open practice at new arena
Brantford got its first taste of what it’s going to be like to be an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) city this fall as the Bulldogs had an open practice Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek.
-
Neighbours shaken after shots fired in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood overnight.
-
Why a third of students at this Ont. elementary school joined the chess club
One-third of the students at St. Mary Catholic School in Elora, Ont. have joined the chess club, a pleasant surprise for school staff after many clubs were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
Most buses back on the roads, no weather warnings
Most school buses are back on the roads Friday morning with some delays and cancellations in place due to the after effects of this week’s weather. In the London region, all routes to Kettle Creek Public School in Port Stanley are cancelled due to a facility issue.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
-
Man seriously injured in violent assault, London police investigating
London police are calling for witnesses to an aggravated assault on Dundas Street after a man allegedly randomly attacked another, leaving him seriously injured.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. woman adopts Ukrainian family of 14, becomes their 'Canadian mother'
After inviting a Ukrainian family into her home, a Barrie, Ont. woman now recognizes them as part of her family.
-
-
Convicted killer sentenced in Barrie court as victim's family gives emotional statements
The family of Ryan Babineau gave their grief a voice in a Barrie courtroom on Thursday as they watched the man who took his life three years ago be sentenced to spend the rest of his days behind bars with no chance of parole for 17 years.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
-
Dominic Giroux leaving HSN to lead Hôpital Montfort
Health Sciences North’s President and CEO Dominic Giroux his stepping down from his position in June.
Ottawa
-
Sens commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack and the staff at the Heart Institute
Ottawa Senators commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack nearly three years ago and the care he received at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 24-26
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of February.
Toronto
-
Busy Toronto streetcar to shut down for 20 months starting in May
A busy streetcar in the heart of downtown Toronto could be shut down for about 20 months starting right before the summer.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
Toronto mayoral byelection to be held on June 26
The byelection to replace Toronto's former mayor John Tory is tentatively set for June 26, the city clerk announced Thursday.
Montreal
-
Canadians 'Stand with Ukraine' on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
-
Quebec bill aims to protect rape victims from forced paternity tests
Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a new bill on Thursday that would refuse the right of rapists to demand paternity tests for the offspring of their crimes.
-
Class action application filed against Montreal billionaire following allegations involving teen girls
A class-action lawsuit request was filed Wednesday against a tech company and its founder, Robert Miller, a Montreal billionaire accused by multiple women of paying them for sex when they were underage.
Atlantic
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
-
Trudeau signs health-care agreements with Atlantic provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic provinces.
-
Friday snow, late winter cold stretch ahead
A low-pressure system is expected to bring more snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Tenants at Windsor Hotel given until end of month to leave, property up for sale
Main Street Project says tenants at the Windsor Hotel have been given notice they must leave by the end of the month. It says this is happening because the property is involved in a sale.
-
The school division in Winnipeg that's changing school hours
One school division in Winnipeg is changing start and end times at some of its schools amid constraints on its bus fleet and infrastructure; however, not everyone is pleased with these adjustments.
-
Winnipeg takes another step toward new short-term rental rules
The city's public service has been tasked with creating a new bylaw regulating short-term rentals after Winnipeg city council voted in favour of bringing in the new rules.
Calgary
-
Report shows second year of COVID-19 most severe for Canadian children
A recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) says the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly tough on Canada's youngest children in terms of hospitalizations.
-
Charges laid in northwest Calgary hit-and-run that injured 17-year-old
A Calgary family that thought no one may ever be held accountable in a hit-and-run that seriously injured their 17-year-old boy is overwhelmed by news of an arrest.
-
Calgarian's newly-bought gift card skimmed by thieves before she got to use it
A Calgary woman is out hundreds of dollars after a gift card she purchased was drained of its value before she ever got to use it.
Edmonton
-
Alta. mom 'devastated' after being given the remains of another woman's baby
A grieving Alberta mother is receiving apologies from health-care providers after she unknowingly buried the remains of a baby that was not hers.
-
Oilers blast reeling Crosby, Pens 7-2 as McDavid scores twice
Connor McDavid scored twice to push his total to a career-best 46 goals, and the Edmonton Oilers embarrassed Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2 on Thursday night.
-
2 more in custody in connection to 2021 double homicide
Two more people are in custody and facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of a man and a woman in Edmonton more than two years ago.
Vancouver
-
Protesters gather in Vancouver after secret video allegedly reveals actions of animal cruelty at B.C. slaughterhouse
A small group of protesters gathered in Vancouver Thursday to voice anger against a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation.
-
'This is unacceptable': New report finds services at Surrey Memorial Hospital 'severely insufficient'
A new report says services at Surrey Memorial Hospital are "severely insufficient" and there's growing concern that patient care is suffering.
-
2022 saw a 12 per cent increase in violent crime in Vancouver compared to pre-pandemic levels: report
The Vancouver police board received a report on Thursday detailing the department’s public safety indicators for 2022 in a year-end summary, with striking increases compared to pre-pandemic figures.