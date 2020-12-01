WINDSOR, ONT. -- Buses are cancelled in Windsor and Essex County due to snow for the first time this school year.

Snow started on Monday and continued overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Buskids.ca says all board provided transportation is cancelled for Tuesday.

Elementary schools remain open for in-school students. High school students with both the public and Catholic school boards are expected to participate in classes online.

Transit Windsor buses are not cancelled.

