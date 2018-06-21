

The Ambassador Bridge Company has created a TV ad asking U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The video asks Trump to kill an exemption from the Buy American Policy for steel to construct the Canadian-funded bridge.

The video says "There are two brand new bridges being proposed in Detroit between America and Canada. One is American made, American owned, it uses American made steel, 5,000 American workers. The other would be Canadian made, Canadian owned, Canadian workers, who knows who would make the steel?"

Mark Butler with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says that's “patently untrue.”

Butler says there are already hundreds of workers, from both sides of the border at work on the project. And he adds they do know where the steel is coming from.

“We have a Buy America waiver, and as part of that there’s a stipulation that any iron or steel for any component of the U.S. project will be sourced in either Canada or the United States.”

Ironically, Windsor-West MP Brian Masse was in the U.S. capitol for meetings about border communities when the ad first surfaced. Reaction around that room he says was quick and decisive

“The business community has moved on, the recognition for a new border crossing is strong in Washington and across the United States and so to me, it’s just another nasty approach to the way they operate business.”

In a statement to AM800 News , Ambassador Bridge president Dan Stamper said “The Ambassador Bridge new span lines up with President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, private investment in infrastructure, and the current national discussion about free & fair trade.”

“We have permits in both countries to begin construction,” said Stamper. “Unfortunately, Canada included anti-competitive conditions to tear down the current bridge, which is completely inconsistent with the environmental clearances in both countries and the US permits approved years before.”

Stamper said they are appealing to the administration directly because “the administration has the ability in the Presidential Permitting process to side with an American company.”