Breakdown of 90 charges laid by police during Windsor protest

Windsor police have released more details on the enforcement results since the onset of the protest near the Ambassador Bridge.

There was a total of 90 charges, 46 arrests and 37 vehicles seized.

“The Windsor Police Service and its policing partners worked collaboratively to achieve a peaceful resolution to the demonstrations on Huron Church Road near the Ambassador Bridge,” said a statement from police.

Demonstrators set up a blockade on Huron Church Road leading up to the international border crossing on Monday, Feb 7. The demonstrators were protesting COVID-19 mandates.

A court injunction was granted to have the blockade removed on Friday. Enforcement escalated to clear the protesters over the weekend with support from other jurisdictions.

Police say officers engaged demonstrators throughout the incident for the purpose of continued communication, negotiations, and enforcement. As a result, several charges were laid and vehicles were seized.

The border reopened to traffic on Sunday.

Breakdown of enforcement results:

46 arrests have been made.

37 vehicles were seized/towed since the onset of the demonstrations.

A total of 90 charges have been laid by police:

43 charged with breaching a court order

43 charged with mischief over $5000.

One person is facing a charge of obstruct justice.

One person is charged with fail to attend court.

One person was charged with dangerous driving.

One person is facing a Highway Traffic Act Charge for Failing to Remain.

Police enforcement continues to escalate as several arrests are made near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)There will be continued police presence in the demonstration area to ensure public safety, according to police.

“There will be zero tolerance for any unlawful activity,” said police. “There are ongoing investigations into the protestor's activity.”

Police are thanking the public for their patience and support.