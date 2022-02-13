One week later: Ambassador Bridge reopens after police remove protesters

The Ambassador Bridge has fully reopened following a week-long closure caused by a border protest.

The Canada Border Service Agency announced the reopening on Sunday night.

A statement from the Detroit International Bridge Company Sunday night said the reopening will allow the free flow of commerce between the Canada and United States economies again.

“Throughout the protest, the bridge company supported truck drivers by providing meals and coffee to keep them going during the unpredictable wait time,” said the statement.

The reopening follows a state of emergency declared in Ontario and an injunction granted by an Ontario judge on Friday.

Police enforcement continued to escalate over the weekend as several arrests are made.

The demonstrators were protesting COVID-19 mandates.

Windsor police said early Monday morning that the bridge is open but there is no eastbound or westbound access onto Huron Church Road from the E.C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte.

“We continue to remind the public that enforcement is ongoing in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity,” said police in a post on Twitter Monday morning.

Police are asking the public to continue avoiding the area.

This is a developing story. More coming.