Break and enter suspect allegedly steals more than $2,000 of tools
Published Saturday, January 2, 2021 9:38AM EST
The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating a utility trailer break-in where around $2,000 worth of tools were stolen.
Police responded to the break and enter in the Colborne Street area in Chatham on Friday.
Police say a utility trailer on the property was broken into and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).