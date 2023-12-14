Boutique Hotel coming to downtown Paul Martin building

According to AM800 News, a boutie hotel is coming to downtown Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens said the Paul Martin Building will become a boutique hotel and it will be operated by Rob Myers.

"For those who have been to Chatham and seen Retro Suites, it's Rob Myers the same owner of that hotel bringing a concept here to the city of Windsor, working with some local partners like Dino Maggio that people know in the community and it's going to see the Paul Martin Building completely restored and bring some more life to that property," said Dilkens. "It's going to be quite amazing."

More details are expected to be released at a media conference Thursday morning but Dilkens said the hotel will occupy the whole building.

"He's talking between 80 and 100 different suites inside the building and a restaurant and maybe some convention space and so there's a lot of work to do in that building to convert it but it is a marvellous building," said Dilkens. "It's one that people will remember as the old post office downtown."

He says the city and Windsor Public Library will now look at relocating the temporary central branch, which has called the Paul Martin Building home for the last few years.

The building is located on Ouellette Avenue between Chatham and Pitt.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi