Bomb threats emailed to Chatham business
Chatham-Kent police evacuated a Chatham business that received emailed bomb threats.
Officers responded to the bomb threat at a business on Richmond Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the manager received a generic email suggesting bombs were in the building.
The premise was evacuated as a precaution and the property along with attached buildings were searched with nothing suspicious found.
Police say the email appears to be from an international source as similar threats have been reported across North America.
What's happening behind the scenes to free the missionaries abducted in Haiti?
Hostage negotiation experts say time is the greatest issue facing the FBI and government officials in rescuing 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, who were kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti.
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is 'in good spirits.'
Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
NEW | New Conservative MP Laila Goodridge hopes to be a strong voice for Alberta's energy sector
Laila Goodridge, the newly elected Conservative MP for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, says changing the narrative around Canada's oil and gas sector is of utmost importance to her as she takes on her new role in Ottawa.
Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects
As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
U.S. surgeons successfully test pig kidney transplant in human patient
For the first time, a pig kidney has been transplanted into a human without triggering immediate rejection by the recipient's immune system, a potentially major advance that could eventually help alleviate a dire shortage of human organs for transplant.
BREAKING | Ontario marks lowest COVID-19 daily case count in months with 304 new cases
Ontario health officials are reporting 304 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the lowest case count seen in the province since early August.
Abandoned animals found dead or in critical condition on Haldimand County farm: OPP
Provincial police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County.
Crews battle engulfed barn fire in Brant County
A large ball of flames could be seen from the highway in Brant County as a fire ripped through a barn on Tuesday morning.
How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping plans to build a new City Hall
Council is reconsidering City Hall’s long-term need for office space after the pandemic accelerated work-from-home opportunities for civic employees.
Ontario set to introduce legislation allowing delivery workers to access bathrooms at businesses
The Ontario government will be introducing legislation that would allow delivery workers to access bathrooms at businesses where they are delivering or picking up items.
Van Holst's 'creed of convenience' target of mayor’s complaint to integrity commissioner
London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder has followed through on his statement that he would be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of council.
Search efforts wrap up for missing Barrie man
A large police presence in Barrie wrapped up Wednesday morning after a missing man was found.
-
Six-hour planned power outage at Huntsville hospital Wednesday
A hospital in Huntsville has a planned power outage scheduled for much of Wednesday.
Timmins man charged in unprovoked attack on woman downtown
Timmins police have charged a man after a woman was assaulted with a weapon downtown.
People will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot at same time
Timmins health officials are encouraging people to get both a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine -- if they haven't already gotten one -- and said they can get them both at the same time.
'I never thought I'd win that big': Northern woman on lottery prize
Bingo is a popular game in northern Ontario and one woman has hit the mother lode playing with an instant scratch ticket.
Nearly one third of Ottawa restaurants aren’t following vaccination rules: MacLeod
The Ontario cabinet minister says 30 per cent of Ottawa restaurants aren’t enforcing provincial vaccine requirements.
-
-
As vaccination among Canadians continues to climb, more people are considering vacations to the United States but it’s important to understand what Covid-19 tests are required and the costs that can come along with them.
-
Ontario homeowners could be eligible for a free smart thermostat and here's how to check to if you're eligible.
-
A 24-year-old woman died in hospital after being stabbed by a man on the street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan plan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
Manitoba pastor expected in court after arrest for alleged defiance of public health orders
A Manitoba pastor is expected in court on Wednesday after RCMP said they arrested him on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.
-
Health officials with the Manitoba government are set to give an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.
Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
-
She's walked the halls of Calgary City Hall many times in her four years as a councillor, but Jyoti Gondek is no longer just a guest in the mayor's office.
-
Premier Jason Kenney announced new rules will be put in place to protect residents and staff at continuing care facilities on Oct. 25.
NEW | Alberta starting prep work to vaccinate children under 12
One of the western provinces is setting itself up to be ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19 when a shot becomes available.
-
In six months, Alberta will begin using a fifth area code.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health taking control of care home that saw deadliest COVID-19 outbreak
The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority is taking control of a care home in B.C. that has seen the deadliest outbreak of COVID-19.
-
Mounties in Richmond are investigating a fatal collision that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday evening.
-
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.