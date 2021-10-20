Bomb threats emailed to Chatham business

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent police evacuated a Chatham business that received emailed bomb threats.

Officers responded to the bomb threat at a business on Richmond Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the manager received a generic email suggesting bombs were in the building.

The premise was evacuated as a precaution and the property along with attached buildings were searched with nothing suspicious found.

Police say the email appears to be from an international source as similar threats have been reported across North America.