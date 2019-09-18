

CTV Windsor





The Town of Essex has issued a Boil Water Advisory for some residents after a sample came back as “adverse.”

The advisory is for the following areas:

County Road 12 from the Arner Townline (County Road 23) west to the intersection of the Chrysler Canada Greenway

South Malden from the Arner Townline (County Rd. 23) to Walker Road (County Road 11)

Residents are advised to use bottled water or water that has been brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute for drinking or food preparation.

The Town of Essex is currently resampling and flushing the affected areas and will update residents when the boil water advisory has been lifted.