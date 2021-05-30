WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are investigating after a boater discovered a body in the LaSalle Channel of the Detroit River Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., the LaSalle Police Service was contacted by a boater who had discovered a man’s body at the surface of the water near the LaSalle boat launch along the eastern shore of Fighting Island.

LaSalle police, LaSalle fire crews and the OPP Marine Unit all attended the scene to help recover the body.

Police say the person’s age or identity is currently unknown, but it is believed to be a white male.

A coroner has been contacted to investigate, as well as the LPS Criminal Investigation and Forensic Units.

Police say the investigation is still in its “very early stages” and will aim to find the person’s identity and determine whether foul play was involved.

As the investigation continues, police say more details may become available.