

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a dead body has been pulled from Lake Erie in Leamington.

Police and EMS responded to the report of a body floating in the water near Seacliff Beach, in the 400 block of Erie Street South on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The body was recovered and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem investigation has been scheduled.

Police say it has been deemed not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.