Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie

Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.

On Saturday at 7:53 p.m., police received a report of a missing swimmer at the Leamington Pier at the end of Erie Street South. Search efforts to find a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington on Aug. 10, 2024. (Source: OPP)

Two individuals entered the water and only one was able to make it back to shore. At the time, police reported that a 46-year-old was still missing.

The OPP Marine Unit and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit recovered the body, according to a news release on Monday.

Police are thanking Leamington Fire Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and the Canadian Coast Guard for their assistance.