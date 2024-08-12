WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie

    Search efforts to find a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington continued on Aug. 11, 2024. (Source: OPP) Search efforts to find a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington continued on Aug. 11, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.

    On Saturday at 7:53 p.m., police received a report of a missing swimmer at the Leamington Pier at the end of Erie Street South.Search efforts to find a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington on Aug. 10, 2024. (Source: OPP)

    Two individuals entered the water and only one was able to make it back to shore. At the time, police reported that a 46-year-old was still missing.

    The OPP Marine Unit and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit recovered the body, according to a news release on Monday.

    Police are thanking Leamington Fire Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and the Canadian Coast Guard for their assistance.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why hasn't King Charles spoken publicly about the U.K. riots?

    Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News