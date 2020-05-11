WINDSOR, ONT. -- BlackBerry Ltd. is partnering with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum.

BlackBerry Bootcamp will cover a range of cybersecurity topics including digital identity protection and privacy, software engineering, the latest techniques of cybercriminals and advanced threat detection technologies.

The Waterloo-based company has joined forces with the university for the Graduate Master’s Program in Applied Computing.

“This innovative remote learning collaboration will provide students a unique opportunity to develop crucial data science skills and expertise that will allow them to excel in an increasingly digital marketplace,” said UWindsor president Rob Gordon in a news release.

The curriculum will be taught as part of a required network security course, and completion of the curriculum will account for a portion of the student’s final grade.

It will be delivered over 10 weeks starting on May 18, as a remote learning program to ensure students can continue their education during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Now more than ever partnerships such as this are critical to ensure students can continue to learn remotely and prepare them to pursue careers in high-demand fields such as Data Science,” says Neelam Sandhu, vice president of business operations for the office of the CEO at BlackBerry.