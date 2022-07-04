Big week for Windsor International Airport as Flair Airlines launches new direct flights
Big week for Windsor International Airport as Flair Airlines launches new direct flights
Flair Airlines is getting ready to take off out of Windsor International Airport this week.
The new direct flights between Windsor and Montreal start Thursday. The first flight to Halifax is Friday. Two departures a week are scheduled for each city.
"It's a big week. Obviously we know there's been some struggles in the air sector but these are point to point flights where people are flying direct to Montreal, and flying direct to Halifax. It's a great week for sure and looking forward to it for sure,” airport CEO Mark Galvin tells AM800 News.
The company announced it would be offering flights out of Windsor in April stating it wanted to bring “a long-weekend culture to Canada.”
The decision means Flair is moving ahead plans for two weekly direct flights out of Windsor to Montreal, starting at $29 each way. The price for Halifax starts at $29 and $49 to return.
The Halifax route is scheduled to switch to Tucson, Az., sometime in December for the winter months.
Flair is clear for takeoff out of Windsor following a regulatory review. The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) launched an investigation into the airline’s corporate structure and ownership in April.
The agency concluded on June 1 that the company 'is Canadian’ and can keep its operating license.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world. Air Canada ranked No. 1 in delays on Saturday and Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware.
Bank of Canada surveys suggest business and consumer inflation expectations up
A pair of new reports from the Bank of Canada point to rising inflation expectations by Canadian businesses and consumers. In its business outlook survey released Monday, the central bank said businesses' expectations for near-term inflation have increased, and firms expect inflation to be high for longer than they did in the previous survey.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
U.S. Capitol riot: More people turn up with evidence against Donald Trump
More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's devastating testimony last week against former U.S. President Donald Trump, says a member of a U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection.
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
Video shows police in Ohio kill Black man in hail of gunfire
A Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said Sunday at a news conference.
People seen surfing on Toronto subway train in 'incredibly ill-advised' stunt
An 'incredibly ill-advised stunt' is being investigated by the Toronto Transit Commission after video emerged of two masked men carrying Canadian flags while surfing on top of a train.
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe life on eastern front
Torched forests and cities burned to the ground. Colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, where Russia is waging a fierce offensive, describe life during what has turned into a gruelling war of attrition as apocalyptic.
Kitchener
-
Gun call prompts police response at Kitchener encampment
Police were called to a Kitchener encampment on Saturday after they received a report of a disturbance involving a gun.
-
Driveway paved without permission needs to be ripped up, says Puslinch, Ont. homeowner
A Puslinch, Ont. woman says her driveway will need to be repaved less than month after she came home to find strangers working on it without her prior consent.
-
Justin Bieber's family member allegedly involved in fiery Stratford crash
A fiery crash shut down a Stratford street on Tuesday and witnesses tell CTV News one of Justin Bieber's family members was allegedly involved.
London
-
Apartment fire in London, Ont.
London firefighters were called to an apartment fire south of the Hyde Park area.
-
Vacant south London DQ goes up in flames, again
London police have been called in to investigate a fire at the vacant Dairy Queen on Wharncliffe Road in London.
-
Hot humid temperatures continue through the London region
Warm temperatures continue through the London area this week with the chance of some relief from the dryness on Tuesday
Barrie
-
COVID-19 outbreak forces overnight summer camp cancellation in Huntsville
An overnight camp in Huntsville was forced to cancel for several weeks at the start of the camping season due to a COVID-19 outbreak among multiple staff members.
-
Trial for 1994 stabbing death of Barrie, Ont.'s Katherine Janeiro begins
A cold case homicide that struck a chord with Barrie, Ont. residents 26 years ago begins trial.
-
Two of three Manitoulin Island shooting suspects caught
Two people have been arrested after a shooting left a 32-year-old man dead on Manitoulin Island June 24.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police search for suspect following early morning car chase
One young offender is in custody and police are searching for a second in Sudbury following a car theft July 2.
-
OPP charge two people after June shooting on Manitoulin Island.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged two people in connection with a June 24th shooting where one person died.
-
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
Ottawa
-
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
-
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world. Air Canada ranked No. 1 in delays on Saturday and Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware.
-
Man, 65, dies in ATV crash near Bancroft, Ont.
A 65-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash near Bancroft, Ont. on Sunday.
Toronto
-
People seen surfing on Toronto subway train in 'incredibly ill-advised' stunt
An 'incredibly ill-advised stunt' is being investigated by the Toronto Transit Commission after video emerged of two masked men carrying Canadian flags while surfing on top of a train.
-
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
-
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of firefighters battling blaze started by explosion on Montreal's South Shore
More than dozen fire trucks from municipalities across Montreal's South Shore are battling a major fire at an industrial produce building on Monday morning.
-
Prominent Radio-Canada personalities urge broadcaster to fight CRTC racial slur decision
Dozens of prominent Radio-Canada personalities are urging their employer to fight back against a recent CRTC decision ordering the public broadcaster to apologize over the on-air use of a racial slur.
-
2 million litres of milk dumped due to strike at Quebec dairy plant
A labour dispute at a Quebec dairy plant has resulted in the dumping of millions of 2 million litres of milk since Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
One dead, one hospitalized after fire at Cape Breton seniors’ complex
One person has died and another person was taken to hospital after a weekend fire in Cape Breton.
-
N.S. woman calls for private fireworks regulation after her dog dies 'scared and alone'
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Rick Bowness to be introduced as Winnipeg Jets head coach
Rick Bowness will be addressing the media on Monday for the first time as the new head coach of the Winnipeg Jets.
-
Victim of stabbing at The Forks had just moved to Winnipeg from Ukraine
A Ukrainian refugee living in Winnipeg for two weeks was the victim of a Canada Day stabbing at The Forks.
-
Ukrainian refugee family ready to start new life in Manitoba
A Ukrainian refugee is excited to begin a new life in Manitoba after escaping the war in Ukraine with her family and reuniting with her sister in Winnipeg Sunday.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another rainy day in Calgary, warming through the week
Warming, yet unsettled weather in Calgary this week.
-
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world. Air Canada ranked No. 1 in delays on Saturday and Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware.
-
Police investigating after body discovered in alleyway Sunday morning
Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning in Upper Mount Royal by someone out walking their dog.
Edmonton
-
'It went through my daughter's room': Bullets hit southeast Edmonton home
A southeast Edmonton family is stunned after two bullets hit their home Saturday, with one narrowly missing a young girl's bedroom.
-
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
-
Pope Francis denies he's planning to resign soon
Pope Francis has dismissed reports that he plans to resign in the near future, saying he is on track to visit Canada this month and hopes to be able to go to Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible after that.
Vancouver
-
'A month's worth of rain' could fall in a single week in B.C., forecaster says
After a small taste of summer weather, British Columbians are in for what one forecaster is calling a "relapse to spring."
-
Coal Harbour murder: Life sentence with no parole eligibility for 20 years
A man who admitted to his role in a fatal shooting on a busy stretch of the Vancouver seawall has been sentenced to life in prison.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | New Surrey hospital: Update on 'next step' expected from health minister
British Columbia's health minister is expected to give an update Monday on the new Surrey hospital.