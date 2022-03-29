Flair Airlines to offer flights from Windsor to Tucson, Ariz.

Windsor International Airport is getting another warmer destination.

Flair Airlines announced plans on Tuesday for direct flights from Windsor to Tucson, Ariz.

“We are excited to welcome Flair Airlines to YQG – Windsor International Airport,” said Mark Galvin, CEO, Windsor Airport. “And are thrilled to add a direct flight from Windsor to the Sun Corridor of the United States.”

As the first step in the partnership, Flair will overnight an aircraft in Tucson next winter and is opening sales on Tuesday for five new routes: Edmonton International Airport, Fort McMurray International Airport, Lethbridge Airport, Prince George Airport, and Windsor International Airport to Tucson International Airport.

“Basing winter operations in Tucson, Arizona offers an exciting new option for Canadians. We know that Canadians in communities across the country will be keen to soak up the winter sun in Tucson. With consistent service for years to come, we think this is the beginning of an excellent yearly tradition for Canadians,” said Garth Lund, CCO with Flair Airlines.

To celebrate its first week of sales, one-way fares on Flair flights to Tucson, including taxes and fees, begin at $99. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All routes are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.