WINDSOR, ONT. -- Keep your umbrella handy today as rain is in the below seasonal Windsor-Essex forecast.

Environment Canada says it will be mainly sunny Thursday morning with increasing cloudiness near noon then 70 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 12.

“There’s rain on the way,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald. “The future radar gives us an indication that around 2 p.m. that’s when we are likely to see the showers encroaching from southeastern Michigan.”

A few showers ending after midnight then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 5 C.

On Friday, Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C. In the evening, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3 C.

On Saturday, it will be sunny. High 13 C. Saturday night - cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

As for Mother’s Day on Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud is predicted and a high of 13 C. Cloudy periods in the evening with a low of 4 C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 18.4 C and the average low is 7.4 C.