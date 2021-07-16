WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is bracing for fully vaccinated Americans to begin crossing the Windsor-Detroit border sometime mid-August.

“We will have to accept that reality,” said medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “As a community, we still have to be careful…Just be careful.”

Trudeau told Canada's premiers Thursday that as long as vaccination rates hold, eligible U.S. travellers -- fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents -- could be allowed back in about a month's time.

“I think fully vaccinated Americans who have no symptoms…I think its o.k. to connect with them,” said Ahmed. “The risk is low however there is no risk-free option. There is no zero risk option.”

The mutual travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border, in place since March 2020, are due for renewal on Wednesday.

He also says the government hopes fully vaccinated travellers from around the world could be arriving in Canada again by early September.

“As long as we have a good system in place for people who are fully vaccinated to travel,” Ahmed adds.

-With files from the Canadian Press