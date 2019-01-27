

CTV Windsor





A fire at a barn near Blenheim destroyed the structure, causing $50,000 in damages.

Firefighters from Blenheim and Ridgetown were called to 10362 Front Line around midnight Sunday.

When crews arrived the barn had already collapsed due to the blaze.

Firefighters worked to protect the nearby structure from the fire and then focused on extinguishing the remaining fire inside and around the foundation of the barn, said Assistant Fire Chief Philip Thorburn of the Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.

The fresh snow created slippery conditions for firefighters.

Thorburn said in order to reduce the risk of injury, Ridgetown's tanker pumper equipped with a high pressure front monitor was used to safely knockdown the main body of the fire.

There were no injuries and all the animals that were housed in the barn escaped the fire.