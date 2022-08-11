Average temperatures and chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is calling for a seasonal summer day in Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. High 26 C. Humidex 29C. UV index 8 or very high.

As for Thursday night, it will be clear with a low of 13C.

Here’s the weekend forecast:

Friday: Sunny. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high. Night: Clear. Low 12.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26. Night: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22. Night: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

The average high in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 27.1C and the average low is 17.1C