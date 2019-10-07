Average house price increases in Windsor-Essex
A for sale sign in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 10:17AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 11:43AM EDT
WINDSOR -- The average price for a home sold in Windsor-Essex continues to climb.
Stats from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors shows the average price of a home sold last month was $329,238.
That is up from $301,765 in September of 2018.
Stats also show 855 homes were put on the market for sale last month. That is an increase of 18.26 per cent compared to a year ago.
Realtors sold 524 homes last month, a 7.82 per cent jump compared to September of 2018.
The most popular style of homes sold this month were bungalow followed by a two-storey home.