WINDSOR -- The average price for a home sold in Windsor-Essex continues to climb.

Stats from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors shows the average price of a home sold last month was $329,238.

That is up from $301,765 in September of 2018.

Stats also show 855 homes were put on the market for sale last month. That is an increase of 18.26 per cent compared to a year ago.

Realtors sold 524 homes last month, a 7.82 per cent jump compared to September of 2018.

The most popular style of homes sold this month were bungalow followed by a two-storey home.