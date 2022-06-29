Attempted theft call leads to weapons charges for 27-year-old: Windsor police

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after allegedly fleeing from police and ditching a loaded handgun in a nearby dumpster.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Windsor police responded to a home in the 600 block of Assumption Street for an attempted theft complaint.

Officers spoke with the resident who said they scared off two men trying to steal a licence plate from a vehicle. Police obtained a description of the suspects and the vehicle involved.

A short while later, police say officers saw the men walking the 80 block of Chatham Street West.

Both ran away from officers but police eventually caught up with them.

One suspect was arrested in a nearby nightclub, and the second was pursued through an alley and subsequently arrested without incident.

Police say officers spoke with witnesses who say one of the suspects running from police and heard a dumpster in the alley open and close. When officers searched the dumpster they found a loaded handgun.

A 27-year-old man of no fixed address is facing the following charges:

attempt theft

breach probation

possess a restricted firearm

possess a loaded firearm

possess a firearm with an altered serial number

possess a firearm while prohibited x3

possess ammunition while prohibited x3

contravene section 117 of the Firearms Act

A 21-year-old Mississauga man was also arrested and has been charged with attempted theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com