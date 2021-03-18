Advertisement
Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for school communities available in Leamington this weekend
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
WINDSOR, ONT. -- All four Windsor-Essex school boards will be providing access to voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing this Saturday for those in the Leamington area.
Students, staff and children at daycares within the designated schools who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but would like to get tested will be able to during a clinic at Leamington District Secondary School (80 Oak Street West) Saturday.
The clinic is run by the third-party vendor Lifelabs. Consent for testing is needed from parents or guardians for those under 18 years old.
Testing will be available to those in the following school communities:
Leamington District Secondary School
- Queen Elizabeth Public School
- Mt. Carmel-Blytheswood Public School
- M.D. Bennie Public School, Gore Hill Public School
- Cardinal Carter Catholic Middle and High School, St. Louis Catholic School
- École élémentaire catholique St-Michel
- École secondaire catholique
- l’Essor students from Leamington
Lifelabs will be providing PCR testing, with a walk-in schedule:
- 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. - School staff
- 9:30 – 10:00 a.m.- Surname beginning with letter A
- 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. - Surname beginning with letter B
- 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. - Surname beginning with letter C or D
- 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. - Surname beginning with letter E, F or G
- 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. - Surname beginning with letter H, I or J
- 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. - Surname beginning with letter K or L
- 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. - Surname beginning with letter M or N
- 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. - Surname beginning with letter O, P or Q
- 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. - Surname beginning with letter R or S
- 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. - Surname beginning with letter T, U or V
- 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. - Surname beginning with letter W, X, Y or Z