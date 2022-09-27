Armed robbery being investigated in Leamington: OPP

OPP are looking for a suspect after an alleged armed robbery at a store in Leamington.

Investigators say a man entered a store at the intersection of Seacliff Drive west and Erie Street south on Monday around 4:15 a.m. brandishing an “edged weapon” and demanded money.

Police say the man was confronted and then fled on foot.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect was described as a white man, 5'7" to 5'8" in height, thin build and approximately 180 lbs.

He was seen carrying a grey backpack, wearing a black hoodie, grey jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.