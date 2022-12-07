Another warm day forecast for Windsor-Essex

Another mild day is expected in Windsor-Essex.

The average high for this time of year is about 3 C with the region expected to peak around 8 C on Wednesday.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 8.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low zero.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 4.

Friday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of rain or snow. Windy. High plus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.