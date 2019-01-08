

CTV Windsor





One of the most popular news anchors in the United States is coming to Windsor.

Anderson Cooper was announced Tuesday as the inaugural speaker for the WFCU Credit Union speaker series.

Cooper, a renowned journalist, television personality and author, is the anchor of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360° and a correspondent for CBS’s 60 Minutes.

Cooper will speak at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on Friday, March 29.

Launching in Spring 2019, the Speaker Series is part of WFCU’s Inspire program. It was announced in October of last year to provide opportunities for WFCU Members and the community to attend a variety of shows featuring appearances by renowned personalities who will share unique experiences and perspectives on a variety of topics including entertainment, politics, environment, business and the arts.

“In introducing our Speaker Series and bringing renowned, high caliber speakers and personalities to our area we hope to provide our members and the community with unique opportunities that may otherwise not have been available to them,” stated Eddie Francis, President and CEO of WFCU Credit Union. “Our goal with not only our Speaker Series, but our entire Inspire Program, is to bring the community together through engaging, entertaining and educational opportunities the whole family can enjoy.”

Tickets for Cooper’s show start at $48 and go on sale at noon at the box office and online on Saturday, January 12.

WFCU Credit Union Members will have the privilege of purchasing tickets in advance, beginning January 9.

For more information about WFCU Credit Union’s Speaker Series and the latest information on all WFCU Credit Union community initiatives please visit www.wfcu.ca.