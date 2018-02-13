

CTV Windsor





The Town of Amherstburg is investing $1.2 million to convert all outdoor light fixtures to LED technology.

Council initially budgeted $450,000 to convert outdoor lights to LED, but a staff report recommended expanding that to cover decorative fixtures as well.

The project was awarded to Anchor Hydro and the energy efficiency conversion will be paid for by the municipality over seven years.

Council also gave town staff the green light to issue a request for proposals to install street lighting along a big stretch of County Road 20 from Ranta Marina to Malden Road.

Coun. Leo Meloche says it’s about time.

"It makes sense,” Meloche said after Monday’s council meeting. “The cost recovery is like 5.5 years or something like that, has a pay back to it and so that will give us a good return on investment, lower our operating costs, so it's good all around."