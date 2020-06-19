WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Amherstburg home building company is considered top in its field after winning a national award.

Coulson Design Build Incorporated competed with more than 700 entries with this home called the French Country Makeover.

Coulson design

It took top honours in the Canadian Home Builders' Association National Award for Housing Excellence.

The competition recognizes such things renovations, community development, and residential marketing.

Coulson design