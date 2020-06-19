Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Amherstburg home building company wins national award
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 1:27PM EDT
Coulson Design Build Incorporated winds national award for this home called the French Country Makeover. (courtesy Drew Coulson)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Amherstburg home building company is considered top in its field after winning a national award.
Coulson Design Build Incorporated competed with more than 700 entries with this home called the French Country Makeover.
It took top honours in the Canadian Home Builders' Association National Award for Housing Excellence.
The competition recognizes such things renovations, community development, and residential marketing.
RELATED IMAGES