A house fire in Amherstburg has been deemed suspicious following an investigation.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a house in the 300 block of Ridgeview Place North near Crownridge Boulevard around 5pm.

Amherstburg officials say they contained the blaze to the main floor and basement.

The majority of the house suffered smoke and water damage with a total estimate around $75,000.

Following an investigation officials now say the fire is suspicious.