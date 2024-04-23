Amherstburg council votes to explore public boat launch at Ranta Park
The town of Amherstburg may one day soon have a public boat launch at the K. Walter Ranta Memorial Park after agreeing to move forward with a plan, despite the multi-million dollar price-tag.
A report to council outlined costs to build a public boat launch, and ample parking could cost between $1.6 million and $5 million, but the cost didn’t scare away the majority of council from asking administration to start the process.
“This is our last piece of real property that we could actually turn into public access for boating. And so to me, there's no other option on the table,” said Coun. Peter Courtney, who put forward the motion to move ahead. “That was my question to staff tonight, tell me another location that is doable and there is none, so it seems like a no brainer to proceed down this path.”
“I believe every river town along the banks of Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie, Detroit River, you should secure that one little bit of real estate to make sure the residents always have public access to the river,” he said.
That motion was supported by all but one councillor, Linden Crain, who argued the cost was too high, especially considering it would be competing with a business right next door.
Rodney Ferriss, the president of the AMA Sportsmen Association, said private launches exist, but the town needs to consider securing a launch for future generations and not leave it in the hands of the private sector.
“It's the only town that I know of in Essex County that is on water that does not have a public access boat launch, and we need it,” said Ferriss after the meeting.
Council sold the abutting marina back in 2010 but kept the grassy lands next to it, where K. Walter Ranta Memorial Park sits.
The marina the town sold, called the River Canard Yacht Club, is now owned by Jones Realty and it operates a private boat launch at a cost of $20.
A report to council laid out costs of building a public launch, which would also have to include parking and a new road to provide access to the launch.
Even with the steep price-tag, Courtney said he’d like to see a phased approach and have the matter appear in a future capital budget.
“I have no problem moving and shaking that capital, no disrespect to staff,” he said. “We’ll take a look at the long-term plan and again it was referenced that maybe it’s outside of the five-year, but I think we can start earmarking money today.”
NEW Life got in the way of one woman's reunion with her father, but a DNA test gained her a family
Anne Marie Cavner was the closest she'd ever been to meeting her biological father, but then life dealt her a blow. From an unexpected loss to a host of new relationships, a DNA test changed her life, and she doesn't regret a thing.
NEW Keeping these exotic pets is 'cruel' and 'dangerous,' Canadian animal advocates say
Canadian pet owners are finding companionship beyond dogs and cats. Tigers, alligators, scorpions and tarantulas are among some of the exotic pets they are keeping in private homes, which pose risks to public safety and animal welfare, advocates say.
Psychologist becomes first person in Peru to die by euthanasia after fighting in court for years
A Peruvian psychologist who suffered from an incurable disease that weakened her muscles and had her confined to her bed for several years, died by euthanasia, her lawyer said Monday, becoming the first person in the country to obtain the right to die with medical assistance.
Quebec Health Department reports 28 cases of eye damage linked to solar eclipse
Quebec's Health Department says it has received 28 reports of eye damage related to the April 8 total solar eclipse that passed over southern parts of the province.
Diver pinned under water by an alligator figured he had choice. Lose his arm or lose his life
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
opinion I've been a criminal attorney for decades. Here's what I think about the case against Trump
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
$3.8M home in B.C.'s Okanagan has steel shell for extra wildfire protection
A home in B.C.'s Okanagan that features a weathering steel shell designed to provide some protection against wildfires has been listed for sale at $3.8 million.
