Amherstburg council looking at 1.93 % tax increase
Amherstburg Town Council pictured here on December 10, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 9:37AM EST
A 1.93 per cent tax increase is proposed in Amherstburg.
AM800 News reports council tabled the 2019 draft budget on Monday night.
The proposed increase would mean an additional $78 per year on a home assessed at $250,000.
The report says due to an increase in infrastructure projects, the town's capital budget could rise by 2.65 per cent.
A copy of the budget will be released to the public Tuesday and will be revisited by council in the coming months.