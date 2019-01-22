

CTV Windsor





A 1.93 per cent tax increase is proposed in Amherstburg.

AM800 News reports council tabled the 2019 draft budget on Monday night.

The proposed increase would mean an additional $78 per year on a home assessed at $250,000.

The report says due to an increase in infrastructure projects, the town's capital budget could rise by 2.65 per cent.

A copy of the budget will be released to the public Tuesday and will be revisited by council in the coming months.