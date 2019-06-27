

CTV Windsor





Amazon Canada announced the expansion of its Prime free one-day delivery into 13 additional cities, including Windsor.

Amazon officially serves 32 cities and towns with the one-day delivery, which is more than two thirds of Amazon customers in Canada. That’s up from 19 from February.

Given this growth, Amazon officials say they now have the ability to serve more than half of the Canadian population with the service.

The 13 new regions by province are:

· Ontario: Windsor, Niagara, St. Catharines,

· Quebec: Drummondville, Sherbrooke, Granby, Trois-Rivières, Victoriaville, St. Hyacinthe

· Saskatchewan: Regina, Saskatoon

· British Columbia: Kamloops, Kelowna

Prime members in British Columbia can choose Prime free one-day delivery on more than half a million eligible items, and members in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan can choose from over one million eligible items.

Qualifying orders over $25 placed prior to the cut-off time will arrive by 9 p.m. local time the very next day, including Saturdays and Sundays.