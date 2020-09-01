WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Alzheimer Society of Windsor is rebranding its traditional fall fundraiser.

The traditional “Coffee Break” fundraiser is being replaced with “Social with a Purpose.”

Social with a Purpose is a do-it-yourself fundraiser that promotes the importance of socializing, staying in touch and building a strong positive relationship with your friends, family, and community.

The launch of the new fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Month.

The fundraiser is hosted virtually and can be held anywhere and any way.

Participants are encouraged to turn a weekly online card game with friends or book club video chat into a fundraiser. Be creative and add a game or task everyone can partake in during your call and highlight the importance coming together can have by supporting others.

Available Kits Include:

Paint Night

Sing a long concert

Date Night with cooking lessons

Wine Tasting with your own Sommelier

Game Nights - host a board game or card tournament with the family for ultimate bragging rights.

“The power of coming together and hosting a Social with a Purpose fundraiser will provide those living with dementia and their care partners needed social recreation programming,” said a news release from the Alzheimer Society.

By fundraising $30, a person living with dementia and their care partner will be able to attend two sessions of Minds in Motion®—a vital program that provides physical exercise, social interaction, and brain stimulation activities with other clients, volunteers, and staff.

To host your own Social with a Purpose fundraiser, go to Alzheimer Society of Windsor & Essex County and click on the Social with a Purpose link. Once you’ve registered your event, you will immediately receive a customized web page with a unique link to share and promote your Social with a Purpose fundraiser.