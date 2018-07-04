

CTV Windsor





The Erie Shores Health Foundation has launched a new fundraising campaign.

It’s called “The Almost 50K GiveAway.” It’s a lottery style campaign that will see $49,999 worth of prizes being awarded in September.

It’s the first lottery-style giveaway hosted by the foundation that raises money for Erie Shores Healthcare and Erie Shores Hospice in Leamington.

“We are always looking for ways that we can raise funds to support healthcare in our community,” says Ross Barnwell, the executive director of the foundation. “We found once you cross over the $50,000 mark things get more complicated. The committee discussed the options and opted to stick to $49,999 instead.”

“We also know that people are busy and can’t attend events every weekend. We needed to brainstorm an idea that would be beneficial for everyone,” adds Barnwell.

Tickets can be purchased for $60 each or two for $100 now until the end of August, with daily draws beginning Sept. 4.

There will be 32 draws in total with prizes of $500, $1,999, $2,500, or one GRAND prize of $25,000.

To purchase tickets or view the Draw Calendar, visit www.ESHFoundation.ca