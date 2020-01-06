LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers is looking for help tracking down a suspect in a tractor robbery in Leamington.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect covered head-to-toe walking into a building with an unknown item in hand.

Crime Stoppers police coordinator Const. Kristina Gilboe says a John Deere tractor was stolen from a property on Mersea Road 2 sometime between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The greenhouse where the tractor was kept had its door kicked in.

“It does happen quite often where construction sites and other properties out in the county are broken into and we do see a number of heavy equipment machinery stolen from different locations,” says Gilboe.

The suspect is described as over six-feet tall, with a thin to average build.

The stolen tractor is a front-end loader model 3520 with a diesel engine, a hitch on the back and damage to the left corner panel of the machine.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.