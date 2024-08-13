WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Alleged stunt driver goes 138 km/hr on LaSalle street

    Police say the driver registered a speed of 138 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone in LaSalle, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Source: LaSalle police) Police say the driver registered a speed of 138 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone in LaSalle, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Source: LaSalle police)
    A 19-year-old driver has been charged after LaSalle police say the teen was going over double the speed limit.

    The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle Tuesday morning on Disputed Road.

    Police say the radar clocked the driver at a speed of 138 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

    The teen was charged with the offence of stunt driving.

    The motor vehicle was seized for 14 days, licence seized and vehicle suspended for 14 days.

