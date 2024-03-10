Alleged impaired driver found asleep at the wheel with foot on the brake
Windsor police say they charged four people with impaired driving in separate incidents over a 12-hour period, including one man who was found asleep at the wheel, with the car in drive and his foot on the brake.
Officers were called to a parking lot in the 3100 block of Meadowbrook Lane for the report of the alleged sleeping impaired driver around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 43-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and taken to police headquarters for further testing. He was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.
About six hours earlier, in a separate case, another motorist was arrested shortly after 1:30 a.m. After receiving a report about a possible impaired driver, officers tracked down the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Kildare Road and Brant Street. Police say multiple empty and partially empty alcoholic beverages were found scattered inside the vehicle. A 20-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and failed a breath test at police headquarters.
In another incident around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers say they came across an individual who appeared to be asleep or unconscious behind the wheel of a parked car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Tecumseh Road East. The 27-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and given a breath test, which police say confirmed he was over the legal limit.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Curry Avenue following a report of a motor vehicle collision. Police say in speaking to the motorist, who had struck a parked car, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including slurred speech. The 24-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.
The Windsor Police Service reminds everyone to always consume alcohol and cannabis responsibly. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.
