

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are looking for a man who allegedly stole gas in Comber while in a stolen vehicle.

The man attended a service station on Industrial Drive on Oct. 3 around 12 p.m.

Police say the man pumped a quantity of gasoline and left without making payment.

The vehicle was identified by police and confirmed to be stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.