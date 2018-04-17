Alleged drunken assault with butter knife results in Blenheim woman charged
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018
A 35-year-old Blenheim woman has been charged after an alleged drunken incident with a butter knife.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at a residence in Blenheim on Monday night.
Officers say a woman, who was in possession of a butter knife, charged at a man known to her, in a stabbing motion.
Police say the man was able to disarm the woman. No one was injured.
The Blenheim woman has been charged with assault with a weapon.
She remains in custody and police say she will be released when sober with conditions pending a future court date of May 1.